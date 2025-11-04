Company Directory
ThoughtWorks
  Solution Architect

  All Solution Architect Salaries

ThoughtWorks Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in India package at ThoughtWorks totals ₹6.25M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
ThoughtWorks
Solution Architect
hidden
Total per annum
₹6.25M
Level
L5
Base salary
₹6.25M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
11+ Years
What are the career levels at ThoughtWorks?
Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at ThoughtWorks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,140,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtWorks for the Solution Architect role in India is ₹6,246,841.

Other Resources