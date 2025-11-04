Software Engineer compensation in India at ThoughtWorks ranges from ₹1.39M per year for Consultant to ₹5.23M per year for Lead Consultant. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.19M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title