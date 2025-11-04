Software Engineer compensation in India at ThoughtSpot ranges from ₹3.42M per year for MTS 2 to ₹11.92M per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.33M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 2
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.81M
₹6.1M
₹2.71M
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ThoughtSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)