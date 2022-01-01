Company Directory
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot Salaries

ThoughtSpot's salary ranges from $12,271 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $326,625 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ThoughtSpot. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Software Engineer
MTS 2 $39.5K
MTS 3 $39.5K
MTS 4 $56.7K
Senior MTS $102K
Staff Engineer $138K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $148K
Business Analyst
$213K

Corporate Development
$159K
Data Scientist
$133K
Information Technologist (IT)
$49.8K
Product Designer
$30.9K
Product Manager
$110K
Recruiter
$12.3K
Sales
$327K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$107K
Software Engineering Manager
$152K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ThoughtSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ThoughtSpot is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtSpot is $108,845.

