Company Directory
Thought Machine
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Thought Machine Technical Program Manager Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £77.8K per year for IC2 to £140K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £122K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Technical Program Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£77.8K
£67.7K
£0
£10K
IC3
Senior Technical Program Manager
£140K
£122K
£12.3K
£5K
IC4
Principal Technical Program Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Thought Machine in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £167,392. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thought Machine for the Technical Program Manager role in United Kingdom is £112,127.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thought Machine

Related Companies

  • Codat
  • Starling Bank
  • Streetbees
  • QuantumBlack
  • Soldo
  • See all companies →

Other Resources