Technical Program Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £77.8K per year for IC2 to £140K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £122K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 Technical Program Manager £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- IC2 £77.8K £67.7K £0 £10K IC3 Senior Technical Program Manager £140K £122K £12.3K £5K IC4 Principal Technical Program Manager £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Thought Machine ?

