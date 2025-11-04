Technical Program Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £77.8K per year for IC2 to £140K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £122K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£77.8K
£67.7K
£0
£10K
IC3
£140K
£122K
£12.3K
£5K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)