Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £58.9K per year for IC1 to £131K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £96.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) £58.9K £56K £883.1 £2K IC2 £99.8K £90.9K £2.9K £6K IC3 Senior Software Engineer £131K £125K £3.3K £2.4K IC4 Principal Software Engineer £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

