The average Recruiter total compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £56.6K to £77.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

£60.6K - £73.2K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£56.6K£60.6K£73.2K£77.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Thought Machine in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £77,194. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thought Machine for the Recruiter role in United Kingdom is £56,565.

