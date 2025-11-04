Company Directory
Thought Machine
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Customer Success

  • All Customer Success Salaries

Thought Machine Customer Success Salaries

The average Customer Success total compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £112K to £159K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

£127K - £150K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£112K£127K£150K£159K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Success submissions at Thought Machine to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Success offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at Thought Machine in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £158,642. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thought Machine for the Customer Success role in United Kingdom is £111,739.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thought Machine

Related Companies

  • Codat
  • Starling Bank
  • Streetbees
  • QuantumBlack
  • Soldo
  • See all companies →

Other Resources