Thought Machine Salaries

Thought Machine's salary ranges from $77,555 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $237,936 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thought Machine. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $77.6K
IC2 $131K
IC3 $177K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $238K
Technical Program Manager
Median $161K

Product Manager
Median $110K
Customer Success
$182K
Recruiter
$88K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thought Machine is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $237,936. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thought Machine is $145,990.

