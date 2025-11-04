Company Directory
Thorogood
Thorogood Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in India package at Thorogood totals ₹1.2M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Thorogood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Thorogood
Data Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹1.2M
Level
L1
Base salary
₹946K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹249K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Thorogood?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Thorogood in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,659,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thorogood for the Data Analyst role in India is ₹1,180,811.

