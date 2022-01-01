Company Directory
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Salaries

Thomson Reuters's salary ranges from $6,509 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $385,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thomson Reuters. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
Product Designer
Median $90.3K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $87.1K
Sales
Median $385K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $233K
UX Researcher
Median $63.7K
Human Resources
Median $372K
Business Operations
$159K
Business Analyst
$24.6K
Business Development
$122K
Chief of Staff
$164K
Customer Service
$6.5K
Data Analyst
$17.4K
Data Science Manager
$127K
Financial Analyst
$7.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$16.8K
Legal
$118K
Management Consultant
$96.7K
Marketing
$76.4K
Project Manager
$124K
Sales Engineer
$112K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$122K
Solution Architect
$122K
Technical Writer
$17.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thomson Reuters is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $385,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thomson Reuters is $96,714.

