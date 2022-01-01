Thinkific Salaries

Company Directory
Thinkific's salary ranges from $66,637 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $150,565 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thinkific. Last updated: 11/15/2025

Product Manager
Median $103K
Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$108K

Customer Service
$75.4K
Marketing Operations
$73K
Product Designer
$139K
Recruiter
$66.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Thinkific, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The highest paying role reported at Thinkific is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thinkific is $105,321.

