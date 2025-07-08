Company Directory
The University of Sydney
The University of Sydney Salaries

The University of Sydney's salary ranges from $65,826 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $100,496 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The University of Sydney. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69.7K
Data Scientist
Median $76.6K
Business Analyst
$100K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$65.8K
FAQ

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в The University of Sydney — Бизнес-аналитик at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $100,496. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в The University of Sydney составляет $73,145.

