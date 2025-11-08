Company Directory
The Trade Desk
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Software Engineer Level

Staff Software Engineer

Levels at The Trade Desk

Compare Levels
  1. Software Engineer I
  2. Software Engineer II
  3. Senior Software Engineer
    4. Show 6 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
A$289,618
Base Salary
A$247,690
Share Grant ()
A$202,087
Bonus
A$0
Block logo
+A$90.1K
Robinhood logo
+A$138K
Stripe logo
+A$31.1K
Datadog logo
+A$54.4K
Verily logo
+A$34.2K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Trade Desk

Related Companies

  • Palo Alto Networks
  • UiPath
  • Salesforce
  • Twilio
  • Okta
  • See all companies →

Other Resources