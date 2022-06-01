Company Directory
The Toro Company
The Toro Company Salaries

The Toro Company's salary ranges from $20,830 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $156,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Toro Company. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Accountant
$86.9K
Business Analyst
$20.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Data Scientist
$26.2K
Electrical Engineer
$90.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$128K
Software Engineering Manager
$157K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Toro Company is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Toro Company is $88,466.

