Company Directory
The D. E. Shaw Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Software Engineer Level

Senior Member Technical

Levels at The D. E. Shaw Group

Compare Levels
  1. Member Technical
  2. Senior Member Technical
  3. Project Lead
    4. Show 1 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
₹68,644
Base Salary
₹4,618,670
Share Grant ()
₹118,983
Bonus
₹1,259,018
Block logo
+₹5.07M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.77M
Stripe logo
+₹1.75M
Datadog logo
+₹3.06M
Verily logo
+₹1.92M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The D. E. Shaw Group

Related Companies

  • InvestCloud
  • Securian Financial
  • Synechron
  • National Benefit Services
  • FirstBank
  • See all companies →

Other Resources