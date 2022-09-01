Company Directory
The Container Store
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Container Store Salaries

The Container Store's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $108,780 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Container Store. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Customer Service
$50.3K
Financial Analyst
$71.7K
Product Manager
$91.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
Software Engineer
$109K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Container Store is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Container Store is $81,597.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Container Store

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources