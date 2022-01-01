Company Directory
The Clorox Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Clorox Company Salaries

The Clorox Company's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $236,640 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Clorox Company. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $121K
Accountant
$109K
Business Development
$161K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Customer Service
$117K
Data Science Manager
$172K
Human Resources
$237K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Sales
Median $165K
Solution Architect
Median $190K
Venture Capitalist
$130K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At The Clorox Company, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Clorox Company is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Clorox Company is $146,265.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Clorox Company

Related Companies

  • Newell Brands
  • Overstock
  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • See all companies →

Other Resources