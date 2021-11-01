The Boring Company Salaries

Company Directory
The Boring Company's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $230,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Boring Company. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $230K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $90K
Data Scientist
$149K

Hardware Engineer
$143K
Product Designer
$89.6K
Project Manager
$154K
Recruiter
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Boring Company is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Boring Company is $142,811.

Other Resources