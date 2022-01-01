Company Directory
Thales
Thales Salaries

Thales's salary ranges from $20,100 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in France at the low-end to $176,880 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thales. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
LR6 $42.8K
LR7 $48.4K
LR8 $68.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $73K
Solution Architect
Median $84.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
Median $40.2K
Sales
Median $161K
Administrative Assistant
$48.8K
Aerospace Engineer
$76K
Chemical Engineer
$20.5K

Research Engineer

Electrical Engineer
$66.9K
Hardware Engineer
$23.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$20.1K
Legal
$64.1K
Mechanical Engineer
$86.5K
Optical Engineer
$41.9K
Product Designer
$175K
Product Manager
$65K
Project Manager
$90.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
Technical Program Manager
$52.7K
Technical Writer
$44K
UX Researcher
$70.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thales is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thales is $65,001.

