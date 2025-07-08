Company Directory
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University Salaries

Texas A&M University's salary ranges from $29,400 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $100,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Texas A&M University. Last updated: 9/1/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $56K
Hardware Engineer
Median $30K
Software Engineer
Median $100K

Administrative Assistant
$40.2K
Business Analyst
$72.4K
Civil Engineer
$29.4K
Project Manager
$47.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Texas A&M University is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Texas A&M University is $47,760.

