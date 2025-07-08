Company Directory
Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech Salaries

Tetra Tech's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $129,350 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tetra Tech. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
Median $78K
Software Engineer
Median $117K
Data Analyst
$106K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Management Consultant
$109K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K
Project Manager
$65.3K
Recruiter
$108K
Venture Capitalist
$121K
The highest paying role reported at Tetra Tech is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tetra Tech is $108,038.

