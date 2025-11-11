Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Tesla ranges from $122K per year for P1 to $273K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $176K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$122K
$115K
$5.4K
$1.9K
P2
$197K
$146K
$50.9K
$625
P3
$226K
$165K
$61.4K
$0
P4
$273K
$205K
$67.5K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
