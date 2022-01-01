Company Directory
Tenneco Salaries

Tenneco's salary ranges from $48,079 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $198,254 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tenneco. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$48.1K
Financial Analyst
$69.7K
Industrial Designer
$84.6K

Mechanical Engineer
$77.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$198K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Tenneco is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,254. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenneco is $77,385.

