Company Directory
tenex.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about tenex.ai that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    Website
    2024
    Year Founded
    11
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for tenex.ai

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources