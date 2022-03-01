Company Directory
Tencent Holdings
Tencent Holdings Salaries

Tencent Holdings's salary ranges from $43,084 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $666,650 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tencent Holdings.

$160K

Business Analyst
$43.1K
Business Development
$108K
Data Scientist
$63.5K

Information Technologist (IT)
$667K
Legal
$301K
Partner Manager
$158K
Product Manager
$55.9K
Software Engineer
$102K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Tencent Holdings is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $666,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent Holdings is $104,824.

