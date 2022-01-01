Company Directory
Tenable
Tenable Salaries

Tenable's salary ranges from $43,447 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Ireland at the low-end to $487,775 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tenable. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $296K
Principal Product Manager $488K
Software Engineer
Median $149K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $170K

Customer Success
$214K
Data Scientist
$43.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$83.6K
Marketing Operations
$67.3K
Product Designer
$127K
Recruiter
$140K
Software Engineering Manager
$205K
Solution Architect
$276K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tenable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Tenable is Product Manager at the Principal Product Manager level with a yearly total compensation of $487,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenable is $159,516.

