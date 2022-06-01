Company Directory
Templafy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Templafy Salaries

Templafy's salary ranges from $68,559 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Denmark at the low-end to $155,775 for a Technical Account Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Templafy. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $85.9K
Product Manager
$106K
Project Manager
$70.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Recruiter
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
Technical Programme Manager
$153K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Templafy هو Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $155,775. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Templafy هو $95,901.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Templafy

Related Companies

  • Valtech
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Maven Wave
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources