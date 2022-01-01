Company Directory
Temasek Salaries

Temasek's salary ranges from $10,612 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $218,900 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Temasek. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $74.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $112K
Customer Service Operations
$10.6K

Data Analyst
$63.7K
Financial Analyst
$192K
Hardware Engineer
$54.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$219K
Product Manager
$31.3K
Project Manager
$29.9K
FAQs

Other Resources