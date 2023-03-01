Company Directory
Telia
Telia Salaries

Telia's salary ranges from $38,667 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $115,247 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Telia. Last updated: 9/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $89.8K
Product Manager
Median $71.7K
Customer Service
Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
Information Technologist (IT)
Sales
Software Engineering Manager
Solution Architect
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Telia is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,247. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telia is $75,533.

