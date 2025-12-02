Company Directory
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Teladoc Health totals $305K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Teladoc Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
Teladoc Health
Director
Mountain View, CA
Total per annum
$305K
Level
-
Base salary
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$35K
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at Teladoc Health?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Teladoc Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teladoc Health for the Solution Architect role in United States is $291,000.

Other Resources

