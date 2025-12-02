The average Sales total compensation in United States at Teladoc Health ranges from $245K to $342K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Teladoc Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025
Average Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
