Product Designer compensation in United States at Teladoc Health totals $173K per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $163K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Teladoc Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Teladoc Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $207,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teladoc Health for the Product Designer role in United States is $150,020.

