Teladoc Health Salaries

Teladoc Health's salary ranges from $49,670 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $305,000 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teladoc Health. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $135K
Software Engineer III $175K
Senior Software Engineer $188K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist II $138K
Data Scientist III $172K
Senior Data Scientist $264K

Health Informatics

Product Manager
Product Manager II $178K
Senior Product Manager $190K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $270K
Product Designer
Median $163K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
Median $305K
Marketing
Median $98.8K
Customer Service
$49.7K
Customer Success
$109K
Recruiter
$199K
Sales
$294K
Technical Program Manager
$204K
UX Researcher
$206K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teladoc Health is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teladoc Health is $178,333.

