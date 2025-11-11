Company Directory
Tekion
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Tekion Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at Tekion totals ₹4.18M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tekion
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹4.18M
Level
L2
Base salary
₹3.83M
Stock (/yr)
₹348K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Tekion?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Tekion in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,946,397. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tekion for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,838,289.

Other Resources