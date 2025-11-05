Software Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area at Tekion ranges from ₹1.61M per year for L1 to ₹3.28M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package totals ₹1.45M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.61M
₹1.3M
₹275K
₹40.6K
L2
₹3.55M
₹3.21M
₹337K
₹0
L3
₹3.28M
₹3.28M
₹5.4K
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
