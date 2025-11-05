Company Directory
Tekion
Tekion Software Engineer Salaries in Chennai Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area at Tekion ranges from ₹1.61M per year for L1 to ₹3.28M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package totals ₹1.45M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹1.61M
₹1.3M
₹275K
₹40.6K
L2
Software Engineer
₹3.55M
₹3.21M
₹337K
₹0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹3.28M
₹5.4K
₹0
L4
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tekion in Chennai Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,827,447. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tekion for the Software Engineer role in Chennai Metropolitan Area is ₹1,465,617.

