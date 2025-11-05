Company Directory
Tekion
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Tekion Recruiter Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Recruiter compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Tekion totals ₹3.48M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tekion
Leadership Recruiter
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹3.48M
Level
L3
Base salary
₹3.48M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Tekion?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Tekion in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,839,799. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tekion for the Recruiter role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,775,239.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tekion

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • CloudLinux
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • See all companies →

Other Resources