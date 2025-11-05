Company Directory
Tekion
  • Greater Bengaluru

Tekion Product Designer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Product Designer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Tekion ranges from ₹1.18M per year for L1 to ₹3.93M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.81M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Designer
₹1.18M
₹1.18M
₹0
₹0
L2
Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
Senior Product Designer
₹2.31M
₹2.31M
₹0
₹0
L4
Staff Product Designer
₹3.93M
₹3.93M
₹0
₹0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Tekion in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,040,521. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tekion for the Product Designer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,198,674.

Other Resources