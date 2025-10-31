Company Directory
Tejas Networks
Tejas Networks Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in India package at Tejas Networks totals ₹1.11M per year. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
Tejas Networks
Hardware Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹1.11M
Level
-
Base salary
₹1.11M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Tejas Networks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,140,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tejas Networks for the Hardware Engineer role in India is ₹1,110,316.

