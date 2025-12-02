Company Directory
Tecore Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Tunisia at Tecore ranges from TND 170K to TND 243K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tecore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

$65.8K - $77K
Tunisia
Common Range
Possible Range
$57.4K$65.8K$77K$81.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tecore in Tunisia sits at a yearly total compensation of TND 242,588. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tecore for the Software Engineer role in Tunisia is TND 170,019.

