TechStyle Fashion Group Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at TechStyle Fashion Group totals $140K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TechStyle Fashion Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Product Manager
El Segundo, CA
Total per annum
$140K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at TechStyle Fashion Group?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at TechStyle Fashion Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $146,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TechStyle Fashion Group for the Product Manager role in United States is $140,000.

