The median Venture Capitalist compensation in United States package at Techstars totals $225K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Techstars's total compensation packages.

Managing Director
Total per annum
$225K
Base salary
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
25 Years
What are the career levels at Techstars?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Techstars in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Techstars for the Venture Capitalist role in United States is $192,500.

