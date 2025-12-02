Company Directory
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Technology Innovation Institute totals AED 455K per year. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Total per annum
$124K
Level
Senior Engineer
Base salary
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Technology Innovation Institute?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 682,948. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Technology Innovation Institute for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 455,062.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technology-innovation-institute/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.