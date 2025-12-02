Company Directory
Technology & Strategy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Technology & Strategy Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Technology & Strategy ranges from AED 486K to AED 690K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Technology & Strategy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$150K - $178K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
$132K$150K$178K$188K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Management Consultant submissions at Technology & Strategy to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Technology & Strategy?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Technology & Strategy in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 690,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Technology & Strategy for the Management Consultant role in United Arab Emirates is AED 486,003.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Technology & Strategy

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technology-and-strategy/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.