TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Customer Service Operations Salaries

The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at TechnipFMC ranges from $151K to $211K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TechnipFMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$162K - $191K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$151K$162K$191K$211K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at TechnipFMC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at TechnipFMC sits at a yearly total compensation of $210,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TechnipFMC for the Customer Service Operations role is $151,200.

Other Resources

