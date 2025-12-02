Company Directory
Technical University of Munich
Technical University of Munich Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Germany at Technical University of Munich ranges from €18.8K to €27.4K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Technical University of Munich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$24.7K - $28.6K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
$21.7K$24.7K$28.6K$31.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Technical University of Munich?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Technical University of Munich in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €27,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Technical University of Munich for the Administrative Assistant role in Germany is €18,849.

Other Resources

