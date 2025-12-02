Company Directory
Tech Mahindra
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • All Venture Capitalist Salaries

Tech Mahindra Venture Capitalist Salaries

Venture Capitalist compensation in India at Tech Mahindra totals ₹367K per year for U1. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Add CompCompare Levels

Contribute
What are the career levels at Tech Mahindra?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Tech Mahindra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹451,864. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tech Mahindra for the Venture Capitalist role in India is ₹318,270.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tech Mahindra

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.