Teamworks Data Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Data Engineer compensation in Canada package at Teamworks totals CA$214K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Teamworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Median Package
company icon
Teamworks
Data Engineer
hidden
Total per annum
CA$214K
Level
hidden
Base salary
CA$151K
Stock (/yr)
CA$60K
Bonus
CA$3K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
0-1 Years
Block logo
+CA$81.1K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Teamworks in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$281,847. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teamworks for the Data Engineer role in Canada is CA$204,435.

