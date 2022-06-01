Company Directory
Teads
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Teads Salaries

Teads's salary ranges from $56,915 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United Kingdom at the low-end to $248,750 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teads. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $77.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$74.9K
Marketing
$56.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Partner Manager
$111K
Product Manager
$114K
Sales
$249K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teads is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teads is $94,147.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Teads

Related Companies

  • Cvent
  • Neudesic
  • Taos
  • Symplr
  • LogMeIn
  • See all companies →

Other Resources