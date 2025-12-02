Company Directory
TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in United States at TE Connectivity ranges from $99.6K to $139K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TE Connectivity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $131K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.6K$108K$131K$139K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at TE Connectivity?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at TE Connectivity in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $139,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TE Connectivity for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $99,600.

